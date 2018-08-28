4th Circuit says no 'irreparable harm' from hospitals' stalled union talks

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday tossed out the National Labor Relations Board’s bid to force two West Virginia hospitals to bargain with a nurses’ union.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected the board’s claim that stalled negotiations would lead to dwindling support for the union, and said the agency had not proven the “irreparable harm” necessary to win an injunction ordering two hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems Inc to return to the bargaining table.

