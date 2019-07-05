Union can't encourage pilot work slowdown during contract talks- D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld an injunction barring the International Brotherhood of Teamsters from encouraging pilots for two commercial air carriers to delay flights, call out sick, and refuse overtime to gain leverage during contract talks.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the Teamsters had run afoul of federal labor law while helping pilots to angle for a more favorable collective bargaining agreement with Atlas Air Inc and a subsidiary, Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc.

