SCOTUS declines to take up case over In-N-Out workers' Fight for $15 pins

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a National Labor Relations Board decision that said In-N-Out Burger LLC unlawfully barred employees from wearing buttons promoting the worker organizing group Fight for $15.

The high court without explanation denied California-based In-N-Out’s petition for certiorari claiming that forcing the company to allow the buttons violated its free speech rights and clashed with the “sparkling clean” image its restaurants present to the public.

