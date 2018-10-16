Conservative group tells SCOTUS that NLRB should not 'play fashion police'

A conservative legal group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a National Labor Relations Board ruling that said In-N-Out Burger LLC could not stop its workers from wearing buttons promoting the Fight for $15 organizing campaign.

The Washington Legal Foundation in an amicus brief filed on Monday said the In-N-Out case was the latest in which the NLRB, in an “attempt to play fashion police,” had improperly found that workers’ statutory rights to organize trumped the constitutional free speech rights of employers.

