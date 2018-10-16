FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Conservative group tells SCOTUS that NLRB should not 'play fashion police'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A conservative legal group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a National Labor Relations Board ruling that said In-N-Out Burger LLC could not stop its workers from wearing buttons promoting the Fight for $15 organizing campaign.

The Washington Legal Foundation in an amicus brief filed on Monday said the In-N-Out case was the latest in which the NLRB, in an “attempt to play fashion police,” had improperly found that workers’ statutory rights to organize trumped the constitutional free speech rights of employers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EnGtXW

