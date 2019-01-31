In-N-Out Burger says Janus ruling allows it to bar workers' Fight for $15 buttons

(Reuters) -

In-N-Out Burger LLC has told the U.S. Supreme Court that being forced to allow workers to wear buttons promoting organizing group Fight for $15 would violate the fast food chain’s free speech rights.

In a brief filed on Wednesday, California-based In-N-Out said the court’s ruling last June in Janus v. AFSCME that public workers cannot be required to pay fees to unions for collective bargaining expanded free speech protections not only for public employees but for any person or company compelled to endorse ideas they find objectionable.

