DOL office moves to require state-level public worker unions to disclose finances

The U.S. Department of Labor office that oversees unions’ financial disclosure obligations on Tuesday proposed a rule to require national unions’ state-level affiliates that represent public-sector workers to file financial disclosure reports.

The Office of Labor Management Standards (OLMS) said the proposal published in the Federal Register would ensure transparency and that unions are held accountable to their members for the way they spend dues money.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36NP53a