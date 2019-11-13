IN BRIEF: Amnesty Int'l workers' call for intern pay not protected - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday said Amnesty International USA Inc employees who signed a petition calling for the human rights advocacy group’s interns to be paid did not engage in activity protected by federal labor law.

The board said that because Amnesty International’s student interns in Washington D.C. were not its employees, the workers who signed the petition last year were not seeking “mutual aid and protection” under the National Labor Relations Act.

