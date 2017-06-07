D.C. Circuit tosses challenge to NLRB rule on internal investigations

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a California nursing home's challenge to a National Labor Relations Board ruling that said employers must provide unions with confidential witness statements taken during company investigations in some cases.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said American Baptist Homes of the West did not have standing to challenge the part of the NLRB ruling that overturned nearly 40 years of precedent because it was prospective and did not apply to the company's case.

