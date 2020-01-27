6th Circuit is latest appeals court to consider if Janus applies retroactively

Lawyers for an Ohio state worker are urging a U.S. appeals court to become the first to rule that a public-sector union must refund “agency fees” it collected from non-members to fund collective bargaining before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such fees are unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments at the University of Louisville in Kentucky on Thursday over whether the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) is shielded from owing non-members reimbursements because it had relied in “good faith” on 40-year-old precedent that the Supreme Court overturned in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aJJEFj