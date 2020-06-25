Challenge to PA law allowing union 'agency fees' moot after Janus ruling- 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision two years ago that public-sector unions cannot charge nonmembers fees for collective bargaining rendered moot a challenge by public school teachers to Pennsylvania’s law allowing such fees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while the Pennsylvania law remains on the books after the 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, the state has directed public employers to no longer collect so-called agency fees and “the teachers have nothing to fear.”

