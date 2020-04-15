IN BRIEF: Union's collection of agency fees before Janus was in 'good faith'- 2nd Circuit

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday became the latest appeals court to rule that public-sector unions do not have to pay back fees collected from nonmembers before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they were unconstitutional.

CSEA SEIU Local 2001, which represents Connecticut state workers, relied in good faith on 40-year-old Supreme Court precedent that said so-called agency fees were lawful before the court overruled it in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME, a unanimous three-judge 2nd Circuit panel said.

