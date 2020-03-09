Janus plaintiff asks SCOTUS to take up bid to recoup retroactive union fees

The Illinois state worker who convinced the U.S. Supreme Court that the fees public-sector unions collected from nonmembers were unconstitutional asked the high court on Monday to decide whether its ruling applies retroactively.

Mark Janus, represented by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and the Liberty Justice Center, filed a petition for certiorari arguing that his former union, AFSCME Council 31, must return the so-called “agency fees” it collected prior to the Supreme Court’s landmark 2018 decision in his case.

