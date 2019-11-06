Janus plaintiff can't recoup union fees paid before SCOTUS ruling

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that an Illinois state worker at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark case that said public-sector unions cannot collect “agency fees” from nonmembers is not entitled to a refund of the money he paid to his union before that decision was issued.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said AFSCME Council 31, which represented plaintiff Mark Janus, relied in “good faith” on prior Supreme Court precedent allowing it to collect agency fees until the justices overturned it in a June 2018 ruling in the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NKXJHP