Judge says no backpay for Janus plaintiffs after SCOTUS win

A federal judge has ruled that Illinois state workers who won a landmark victory at the U.S. Supreme Court cannot recoup the so-called “fair share fees” they had paid to their union before the high court declared them unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman in Chicago on Monday agreed with an American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees local that it collected the fees in “good faith” up until the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, since the court overturned 40-year-old precedent that said the fees were legal.

