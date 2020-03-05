Unions' 'good-faith defense' applies in public workers' post-Janus cases - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a union representing Ohio state workers is not required to return dues collected from non-members prior to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said so-called “agency fees” are unconstitutional.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the argument made by the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) that it had relied in good faith on a 1977 Supreme Court precedent that such fees were legal, until it was overturned by the high court in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME.

