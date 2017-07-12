House committee holds joint employment hearing ahead of bill rollout

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday pushed back against efforts by trade groups and Republicans to rein in companies' liability for labor law violations by contractors and franchisees, saying it would harm the increasing number of workers involved in complicated employment relationships.

The lawmakers' comments came during the House of Representatives' Committee on Education and the Workforce's latest hearing on the contentious topic of joint employment. Republicans are vowing to introduce a bill to require that companies have direct control of workers in order to be considered employers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uaCJm1