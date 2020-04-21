AFL-CIO, SEIU call on NLRB to postpone 'joint employer' rule

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the AFL-CIO and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) have urged the National Labor Relations Board to postpone the effective date of a rule that will make it more difficult to hold companies liable as “joint employers” of contract or franchise workers.

The unions’ general counsels in a letter to NLRB Chairman John Ring on Monday said the rule, which is set to take effect on April 27, will make it impossible for many workers to demand health and safety measures from the companies they work for.

