Biz groups file rare petition urging NLRB action on joint employment

A coalition of some of the largest U.S. business groups filed a rare joint petition on Wednesday asking the National Labor Relations Board to adopt a rule narrowing the circumstances in which companies can be held liable for labor law violations by their contractors or franchisees.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Restaurant Association, International Franchise Association and National Association of Manufacturers were among the 17 groups that signed on to the rulemaking petition. They said the board should consider companies to be so-called joint employers of contract or franchise workers only when they exercise direct and immediate control over working conditions.

