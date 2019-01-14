Blue state AGs call for withdrawal of NLRB joint employer proposal

A group of Democratic state attorneys general has called on the National Labor Relations Board to withdraw its proposal to limit companies’ liability for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees, and previewed claims that could be made in legal challenges to the rule.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her counterpart in Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, filed comments with the NLRB on Friday on behalf of eight other states and the District of Columbia. They said the board’s September proposal provided no evidence that an Obama-era test for determining “joint employment” was inadequate, and the proposed rule would stymie their efforts to enforce state labor laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AObvnk