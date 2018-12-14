Fast-food workers, House Republicans weigh in on NLRB joint employer proposal

Thousands of fast-food workers have told the National Labor Relations Board that its proposal to narrow the circumstances in which companies can be held liable for labor law violations by their contractors or franchisees would make it easier for companies such as McDonald’s to dodge accountability for violating workers’ rights.

Union-backed organizing group Fight for $15 said on Thursday that more than 3,000 workers who support its campaign for minimum wage hikes submitted comments opposing the NLRB’s September proposal because it would shield franchisors from legal claims while allowing them to control working conditions. The proposal would wipe out a 2015 board decision involving California sanitation company Browning-Ferris Industries Inc that said indirect control over workers could lead to a finding of joint employment.

