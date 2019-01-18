NLRB chair says court's ruling on joint employment does not derail proposed rule

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring has rebuffed calls by some Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to withdraw a proposed rule that would make it harder to hold companies liable for labor law violations by their contractors and franchisees.

In a letter to the lawmakers on Thursday, Ring said a recent U.S. appeals court decision made clear that an Obama-era standard for determining “joint employment” lacked clarity and had to be revisited, and that it would be unfair to workers and businesses seeking clarity on the issue to kill the rule now.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ARjvnO