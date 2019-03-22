NLRB chair says joint employer comment review won't be outsourced

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring on Friday told two Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives that they were “misinformed” about the agency’s plan to outsource the review of thousands of public comments on a proposed “joint employment” rule.

Ring in a letter to the lawmakers said the board will hire outside help to sort and code the nearly 30,000 comments it received on the December proposal, but not to engage in the substantive review required by federal law.

