NLRB chair says joint employer rule won't be 'derailed' by Dem concerns

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring has said that a proposal to roll back an Obama-era standard for determining employers’ joint liability for labor law violations by contractors and franchisees is “on track” despite some Democrats’ concerns.

Ring said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that claims by Democrats in the House of Representatives that the NLRB failed to adequately respond to their inquiries about the proposed rule were “absolutely false.” Overturning the Obama-era “joint employment” standard has been a top priority of business groups who say it could upend supply chains and the franchise model.

