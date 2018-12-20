NLRB GC says joint employer proposal doesn't go far enough

Peter Robb, the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board General, has asked the five-member board to further clarify various aspects of its proposal that would narrow the circumstances in which companies are held liable for labor law violations by their contractors and franchisees.

Robb in comments posted publicly on Wednesday said the September proposal was a good first step toward clearing up the confusion caused by a 2015 board decision involving California sanitation company Browning-Ferris Industries Inc that said indirect control over workers could make a company a so-called joint employer.

