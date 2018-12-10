NLRB joint employer rule would cost employees $1.3 bln annually – workers’ group

A workers’ rights group on Monday said the National Labor Relations Board’s proposal to narrow the circumstances in which companies are held liable for labor law violations by their contractors and franchisees and must bargain with their employees could deprive many workers of the benefits of unionizing.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) in comments submitted to the board said unionized employees who work for contractors and temporary staffing agencies alone would lose at least $1.3 billion in wages annually if the NLRB’s September proposal on so-called “joint employment” is adopted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ebkulg