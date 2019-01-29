NLRB's Obama-era 'joint employer' test cost franchises $33 bln a year - report

The International Franchise Association (IFA) on Monday said the National Labor Relations Board’s Obama-era standard that made it easier to hold companies liable for labor law violations by their franchisees and contractors has cost franchise businesses $33 billion a year.

In comments to the NLRB, the IFA said the 2015 test for determining “joint employment” had resulted in 376,000 lost job opportunities and nearly doubled the number of board cases in which workers claimed franchisors were their joint employers.

