NLRB’s outsourcing of comment review could 'taint' joint employer rule - Dems

Two Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have asked the National Labor Relations Board to shed light on its reported plan to have outside contractors review thousands of public comments on a proposed “joint employment” rule, saying it could pose conflicts of interest.

Reps. Robert Scott of Virginia and Frederica Wilson of Florida in a letter to NLRB Chairman John Ring on Thursday said they had learned that board members last month informed staff of the plan. They asked Ring for any documents related to the hiring of contractors, and whether the NLRB had determined if such a move violated federal law or board ethics rules.

