FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 9, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Split D.C. Circuit takes back Browning-Ferris joint employer case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday agreed to recall a major National Labor Relations Board case involving sanitation company Browning-Ferris Industries Inc that revised the standard for determining when companies are liable for labor law violations by contractors or franchisees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit had remanded the case to the board in December, after the NLRB overturned its 2015 Browning-Ferris decision in a separate case involving Iowa construction company Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd. But the board vacated the Hy-Brand decision in February and asked the court to recall the Browning-Ferris appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GKuTGP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.