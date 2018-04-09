Split D.C. Circuit takes back Browning-Ferris joint employer case

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday agreed to recall a major National Labor Relations Board case involving sanitation company Browning-Ferris Industries Inc that revised the standard for determining when companies are liable for labor law violations by contractors or franchisees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit had remanded the case to the board in December, after the NLRB overturned its 2015 Browning-Ferris decision in a separate case involving Iowa construction company Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd. But the board vacated the Hy-Brand decision in February and asked the court to recall the Browning-Ferris appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GKuTGP