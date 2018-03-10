FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 10, 2018 / 1:55 AM / 2 days ago

Construction firm asks NLRB to reconsider joint employment case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An Iowa construction company on Friday asked the National Labor Relations Board to reconsider its recent decision that vacated a standard making it more difficult for companies to be held liable for the labor law violations of contractors and franchisees with which they partner.

Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd in a motion filed with the board said Member William Emanuel was improperly excluded from the decision last month because of an alleged conflict of interest, and that leaks to the press about deliberations in the case violated its due process rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GcqtF8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.