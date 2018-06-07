NLRB won't reconsider ruling that overturned joint employer standard

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said it would not reconsider its decision to vacate a major ruling that had made it harder to prove that companies are jointly liable for labor law violations by contractors or franchisees.

The board in a 4-0 decision rejected claims by Iowa construction firm Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd that the agency did not have the power to disqualify Member William Emanuel from the case over a potential conflict of interest. The board set a new standard for determining joint employment in its December decision in the case, but overturned the ruling in February after an agency ethics official found that Emanuel may have violated ethics rules.

