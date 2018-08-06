NLRB says administrative judges were validly appointed

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday rejected a packaging company’s claim that the agency’s administrative law judges had not been properly appointed and were unable to hear and rule on cases.

The board said that because its five members were collectively considered the “head of the department,” its appointment of administrative judges was valid under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. The board rejected WestRock Services Inc’s motion to dismiss an unfair labor practice complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OidPHt