FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 6, 2018 / 11:32 PM / in an hour

NLRB says administrative judges were validly appointed

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday rejected a packaging company’s claim that the agency’s administrative law judges had not been properly appointed and were unable to hear and rule on cases.

The board said that because its five members were collectively considered the “head of the department,” its appointment of administrative judges was valid under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. The board rejected WestRock Services Inc’s motion to dismiss an unfair labor practice complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OidPHt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.