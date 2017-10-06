6th Circuit tosses fired workers' claims against Kroger, union

A U.S. appeals court has rejected two former longtime Kroger Co employees’ claims that they were unlawfully fired for buying food and medicine from the Michigan store where they worked while on the clock, and that their union should have taken their cases to arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said it was understandable that the workers, Tammy Crampton and Mary Beth Savage, viewed their firings as “profoundly unfair.” But Kroger had consistently enforced a policy prohibiting employees from shopping during work, the court said, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union had never pursued those cases in arbitration.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xZTT5x