NLRB reverses decision that allowed union activity on private property

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that employers can prohibit union officials from soliciting on their property, even when they allow organizations such as the Girl Scouts and Salvation Army to do so.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Friday said supermarket chain Kroger Co did not violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) by calling the police on union representatives staging a boycott in the parking lot of a Virginia store in 2014, because their conduct was not “similar in nature” to the various groups that had permission from the grocery chain to solicit customers.

