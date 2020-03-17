Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: NLRB chair says union's concern over LGBT protections a 'publicity stunt'

Daniel Wiessner

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring has called out a union representing board staff for pulling a “publicity stunt” and bargaining in bad faith by claiming that the agency is seeking to eliminate protections for LGBT workers.

Ring, who is gay, said in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, on Monday that he takes LGBT rights seriously and has no intention of undermining any anti-bias protections for board employees.

