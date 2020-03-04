1st Circuit questions NLRB bar on charging non-union members lobbying costs

A federal appeals court in Boston on Wednesday appeared disinclined to uphold a National Labor Relations Board ruling in a case concerning a nurses’ union holding that unions cannot charge non-members for lobbying under any circumstances.

Members of the three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sharply questioned NLRB attorney Milakshmi Rajapakse about the rigid rule the board adopted, asking if the union was even barred from charging non-member nurses for lobbying for protections from the novel coronavirus.

