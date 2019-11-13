Case to Watch: 1st Circuit asked to uphold NLRB ruling limiting union spending on lobbying

The National Labor Relations Board and a Rhode Island nurse have urged a U.S. appeals court to reject a union’s challenge to the board’s recent ruling that unions cannot spend dues collected from non-members on lobbying.

The board in a brief filed with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) limits unions to spending non-members’ dues on negotiating and administering bargaining agreements and pursuing worker grievances, and does not permit them to use these funds for lobbying even when it involves legislation that could affect working conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34ZYEeI