March 3, 2020 / 1:08 PM / a few seconds ago

Case to Watch: 1st Circuit will decide if unions can charge non-members for lobbying costs

Daniel Wiessner

Lawyers for a union representing hundreds of nurses at a Rhode Island hospital will urge a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that said unions can never charge non-members for costs related to lobbying, even when it is relevant to collective bargaining.

In-house lawyers for United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) will tell a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral arguments in Boston that union expenditures must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and lobbying costs can be charged to non-members when they are focused on matters that directly impact working conditions.

