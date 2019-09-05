Union asks 1st Circuit to correct NLRB’s ‘glaring mistake’ over dues for lobbying

A nurses’ union has told a U.S. appeals court that the National Labor Relations Board made a “glaring mistake of law” when it recently ruled that unions cannot require nonmembers to pay dues toward lobbying activities.

United Nurses & Allied Professionals in a brief filed with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said the NLRB’s March ruling went against U.S. Supreme Court precedent that says private-sector unions may require nonmembers to cover expenses that are “germane to collective bargaining,” which the union said includes lobbying on work-related legislation.

