Unions cannot charge lobbying costs to fee 'objectors' - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday held that unions cannot require nonmembers to pay dues toward lobbying activities, in a case brought by the group behind a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred public worker unions from collecting fees from nonmembers.

The board in a 3-1 decision said lobbying is not a part of a union’s “representative functions,” even when it is indirectly related to collective bargaining, in a decision involving a United Nurses and Allied Professionals local. The board said the union violated the National Labor Relations Act by charging so-called objectors who worked at hospitals in Vermont and Rhode Island for the costs of lobbying for various bills in the states’ legislatures.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tMoZw6