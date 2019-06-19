Westlaw News
June 19, 2019 / 11:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SCOTUS could hear trade groups' challenge to LAX 'labor peace' rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to take up a challenge by airline trade groups to a labor rule at Los Angeles International Airport that they say unfairly favors unions.

At its Thursday conference, the high court will discuss two industry groups’ petition for review of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said federal labor law does not preempt Los Angeles’ 2014 regulation requiring service providers at the city-run airport to enter into “labor peace agreements” with unions who request them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IZ4K5B

