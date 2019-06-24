Trade groups' challenge to LAX labor rule turned away by Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a bid by trade groups to revive their challenge to a labor rule at Los Angeles International Airport that they claim unfairly favors unions.

The justices denied two industry groups’ petition for review of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said federal labor law does not preempt Los Angeles’ 2014 regulation requiring service providers at the city-run airport to enter into “labor peace agreements” with unions who request them.

