Louisiana lawyer, citing Janus, challenges mandatory bar association dues

A New Orleans lawyer represented by conservative groups has filed a lawsuit claiming Louisiana’s requirement that lawyers join the state bar association and pay dues violates their free speech rights.

Randy Boudreaux, who practices insurance and real estate law, said in a complaint filed in federal court in New Orleans on Thursday that mandatory dues charged by the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) are unconstitutional because they fund lobbying and other political activities by the group. He cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME that said fees public-sector unions charged to workers who are not members of the union violated their rights for the same reason.

