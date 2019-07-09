Conservative group seeks SCOTUS review of Massachusetts law on exclusive union representation

A conservative group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its case claiming that two Massachusetts unions violated teachers’ constitutional rights by forcing them to choose between becoming union members and paying dues or having no say in the collective bargaining process.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (NRTW) filed a petition for certiorari on Monday on behalf of four teachers who say affiliates of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association “weaponized” a state law granting unions exclusive representation of groups of workers, even when they decline membership.

