Fight for $15 challenges settlement in McDonald's joint employer case

Fight for $15, a union-backed organizing group, on Thursday challenged McDonald’s Corp’s proposed settlement of a major National Labor Relations Board case trying to hold it accountable for alleged labor law violations by its franchisees.

The group said its lawyers from Levy Ratner told an NLRB administrative law judge at a hearing on the settlement in Manhattan that the deal was improper because it did not hold McDonald’s responsible for unlawful retaliation against workers who took part in nationwide protests calling for higher wages.

