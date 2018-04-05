FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 5, 2018 / 11:35 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Fight for $15 challenges settlement in McDonald's joint employer case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Fight for $15, a union-backed organizing group, on Thursday challenged McDonald’s Corp’s proposed settlement of a major National Labor Relations Board case trying to hold it accountable for alleged labor law violations by its franchisees.

The group said its lawyers from Levy Ratner told an NLRB administrative law judge at a hearing on the settlement in Manhattan that the deal was improper because it did not hold McDonald’s responsible for unlawful retaliation against workers who took part in nationwide protests calling for higher wages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HcmDfT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.