Fight for $15 says ethics conflict warrants fresh look at NLRB McDonald's case

Worker organizing group Fight for $15 on Tuesday said National Labor Relations Board Member William Emanuel should not have taken part in a recent decision approving McDonald’s proposed settlement of a major case claiming it is liable as a “joint employer” for labor-law violations by its franchisees.

Fight for $15’s lawyers filed a motion asking the NLRB to reconsider its December decision in light of a “newly-discovered” internal document from 2018 in which the board’s ethics office recommended Emanuel’s recusal because his former law firm, Littler Mendelson, represents several McDonald’s franchisees involved in the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/305HzP5