August 15, 2018 / 11:52 PM / in 2 hours

Fight for $15 says NLRB's Ring, Emanuel have conflicts in major McDonald's case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Fight for $15, a union-backed organizing group, has called on two National Labor Relations Board members appointed by President Donald Trump to recuse themselves from a case alleging that McDonald’s Corp is jointly liable for its franchisees’ labor law violations.

Fight for $15 in a filing with the board on Tuesday said NLRB Chairman John Ring and Member William Emanuel have conflicts because their former law firms helped McDonald’s respond to nationwide protests organized by the group calling for higher wages.

