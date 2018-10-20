Fight for $15 slams McDonald's for 'attacks' on ex White House lawyer

Fight for $15, a worker organizing group, asked the National Labor Relations Board on Friday to ignore McDonald’s Corp’s claim that a former White House ethics lawyer may have had political motivations for urging two board members to recuse themselves from a high-profile case against the company.

Fight for $15 in a filing with the board said McDonald’s “inflammatory” claims about Richard Painter, who worked for former President George W. Bush and is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, were inappropriate and that the board should not even consider them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R0nWCs