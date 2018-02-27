Fight for $15 urges NLRB to suspend settlement talks with McDonald's

Union-backed organizing group Fight for $15 on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel to suspend settlement talks with McDonald’s Corp in a major case claiming the company is liable for labor law violations by franchisees.

In a letter to General Counsel Peter Robb, Fight for $15 counsel Mary Joyce Carlson said a long-running trial against McDonald’s should resume after the NLRB overturned a December decision that had made it more difficult to prove that companies are “joint employers” of contract or franchise workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CpyO9M