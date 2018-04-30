FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

McDonald's, Fight for $15 square off over NLRB settlement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

McDonald’s Corp has asked a judge for the National Labor Relations Board to reject a worker organizing group’s claims that a proposed settlement in a case alleging that the company is jointly liable for the labor law violations of its franchisees is invalid.

McDonald’s, Fight for $15, and the office of NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb submitted briefs on Friday to Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in New York, who was overseeing a trial in the case that began in 2015. The trial was scheduled to wrap up days before Illinois-based McDonald’s and Robb’s office proposed the settlement in March.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ks00p0

