January 23, 2020 / 10:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

McDonald's says ethics claims in NLRB case don't warrant fresh look at settlement

Daniel Wiessner

McDonald’s Corp has told the National Labor Relations Board that an unauthenticated document cited by worker organizing group Fight for $15 does not show that Member William Emanuel should have recused himself from a major case seeking to hold the company liable for labor-law violations by its franchisees.

McDonald’s lawyers at Jones Day in a brief filed on Wednesday asked the board to reject Fight for $15’s motion for reconsideration of a December decision that approved the company’s settlement of the case. The office of NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb made similar arguments in a separate brief.

